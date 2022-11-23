Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Shocked As Video Of Amuthavanan Peeping Through The Ladies Bathroom Goes Viral
In a shocking video going viral on the internet today, it is seen that Amuthavanan is watching creepily around the toilet area and is seen peeping through the gap of the ladies' bathroom. The audio of the video was muted.
It is also shown that one of the women contestants is bathing inside it, though it is not clear if it was Janani or Shivin.
He
is
also
seen
rushing
towards
the
sofa
once
he
realizes
someone
is
opening
the
toilet
door.
It
was
the
captain
of
the
house
'Myna'
Nandhini.
She
curiously
looks
at
Amudhavanan
who
pretends
to
adjust
his
mike
near
the
sofa
side.
Wow what is #Amuthavanan doing ? Him Save Guard Papa janany bath in outside 🧐🧐 but ennaku veraa maari therithu ?? This is calling Brother or Father doing like this ! #Jananyarmy enna ithulam paa #BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/mERUTI2dJ9— Ƙıɴɢ (@Mikah_Amyy17) November 23, 2022
Breaking : Creepy behaviour by #Amuthavanan. He is peeking womens dressing room 😳🤢. We can clearly see the discomfort from her. Really worried about #Janani now. @ikamalhaasan sir are you watching?#BiggBossTamil6 #biggbosstamil#Vikraman #Shivin #Azeem pic.twitter.com/UWyJpIs2EY— Kakashi Sensei (@KakshiHatake001) November 23, 2022
This clip has irked the netizens and they are slamming Amudhavanan for such pervert behavior. They also condemned Bigg Boss for not issuing a Red Card immediately and eliminating him from the show.
In another video, a voice is heard from inside the bathroom and then Bigg Boss informs Amuthavanan to wear his mike. That is when he rushes towards the sofa. It is still not sure if the person inside the bathroom is aware of Amuthavanan's presence in the toilet area or if he did it on purpose.
Ulla yaar erunkkanu vishyam illa..ipdi etti pakurathu shows his creepiness 🤬🤮💦— 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂🦋 (@priya_liyaa) November 23, 2022
Adichu veliya anupunga da intha porukkiya 🤬🤬#BiggBossTamil6 #Amuthavanan https://t.co/aWKhimHq8L
Amuthavanan's alleged closeness with Janani has been one of the cases taken up for argument during yesterday's episode. Though Janani and Amuthavanan had brushed off that Amuthavanan is being influential over Janani, the other housemate Vikraman is not able to digest it.
Whatever
the
case
be,
it
is
disgusting
on
Amuthavanan
to
be
inside
the
toilet
area
while
the
woman
contestant
is
taking
bath,
even
if
it
is
for
a
conversation
purpose
and
nothing
intentional.
This indecent act should be condemned both by the host and the makers of the show.
Meanwhile,
today's
promo
reveals
that
the
remaining
cases
will
be
taken
up
today.
According to the first promo released by Vijay Television this morning, it is shown that Shivin reappeared as an advocate for Azeem in the Key theft case.
Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.