Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Shocked As Video Of Amuthavanan Peeping Through The Ladies Bathroom Goes Viral

In a shocking video going viral on the internet today, it is seen that Amuthavanan is watching creepily around the toilet area and is seen peeping through the gap of the ladies' bathroom. The audio of the video was muted.

It is also shown that one of the women contestants is bathing inside it, though it is not clear if it was Janani or Shivin.

He is also seen rushing towards the sofa once he realizes someone is opening the toilet door. It was the captain of the house 'Myna' Nandhini. She curiously looks at Amudhavanan who pretends to adjust his mike near the sofa side.



Wow what is #Amuthavanan doing ? Him Save Guard Papa janany bath in outside 🧐🧐 but ennaku veraa maari therithu ?? This is calling Brother or Father doing like this ! #Jananyarmy enna ithulam paa #BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/mERUTI2dJ9 — Ƙıɴɢ (@Mikah_Amyy17) November 23, 2022

This clip has irked the netizens and they are slamming Amudhavanan for such pervert behavior. They also condemned Bigg Boss for not issuing a Red Card immediately and eliminating him from the show.

In another video, a voice is heard from inside the bathroom and then Bigg Boss informs Amuthavanan to wear his mike. That is when he rushes towards the sofa. It is still not sure if the person inside the bathroom is aware of Amuthavanan's presence in the toilet area or if he did it on purpose.

Ulla yaar erunkkanu vishyam illa..ipdi etti pakurathu shows his creepiness 🤬🤮💦

Adichu veliya anupunga da intha porukkiya 🤬🤬#BiggBossTamil6 #Amuthavanan https://t.co/aWKhimHq8L — 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂🦋 (@priya_liyaa) November 23, 2022

Amuthavanan's alleged closeness with Janani has been one of the cases taken up for argument during yesterday's episode. Though Janani and Amuthavanan had brushed off that Amuthavanan is being influential over Janani, the other housemate Vikraman is not able to digest it.

Whatever the case be, it is disgusting on Amuthavanan to be inside the toilet area while the woman contestant is taking bath, even if it is for a conversation purpose and nothing intentional.

This indecent act should be condemned both by the host and the makers of the show.

Meanwhile, today's promo reveals that the remaining cases will be taken up today.

According to the first promo released by Vijay Television this morning, it is shown that Shivin reappeared as an advocate for Azeem in the Key theft case.

