Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency Gets A Thumbs Down From Netizens As She Body Shames Amuthavanan

A video snippet from the Bigg Boss unseen has been surfacing on social media. The video is about yesterday's courtroom scene.

Kathiravan had filed a public litigation against a few contestants, yesterday. The case is about housemates who leave used cups and plates irresponsibly all over the house rather than placing them near the washing area. He had approached Bigg Boss requesting to bring the entire house to the Courtroom, to insist on their basic responsibilities, which was eventually denied and he was asked to list down a few names. Accordingly, Azeem, Amuthavanan, Manikanta, and Ayesha were interrogated by Rachitha and the Judge of the case was Queency.



But it is a well-known fact among the housemates that it was Queency who has to be held as the prime accused and was knowingly or unknowingly not enlisted by VJ Kathiravan.

Post the interrogation session, Queency pronounced the verdict. In the video, it was seen that the housemates were seen joking among themselves. Queency who was already in an agitated mood as Azeem had pinpointed her as one of the main accused who should be held responsible in the case, was further infuriated. She asked Amuthavanan to step aside. When Amuthavanan questioned her back asking why she is asking him when the whole house was seen laughing. She instantly said it is because his teeth were prominent in the crowd. Though it is not clear if Queency passed that body-shaming comment deliberately, it is condemnable.

Azeem immediately objected to Queency's comment saying it is body-shaming a person and she has no right to do it. But Queency doesn't seem to realize it. She was later seen discussing the same with Vikraman. She said that she didn't intend to hurt Amuthavanan but she said it on a funnier note. Vikraman gave her a piece of mind. He further said that it is unacceptable to body shame anyone and even he was taken aback when Queency said those words.

Netizens began to criticize Queency for her ignorant and arrogant comment about Amuthavanan.