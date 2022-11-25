Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency Gets A Thumbs Down From Netizens As She Body Shames Amuthavanan
A video snippet from the Bigg Boss unseen has been surfacing on social media. The video is about yesterday's courtroom scene.
Kathiravan
had
filed
a
public
litigation
against
a
few
contestants,
yesterday.
The
case
is
about
housemates
who
leave
used
cups
and
plates
irresponsibly
all
over
the
house
rather
than
placing
them
near
the
washing
area.
He
had
approached
Bigg
Boss
requesting
to
bring
the
entire
house
to
the
Courtroom,
to
insist
on
their
basic
responsibilities,
which
was
eventually
denied
and
he
was
asked
to
list
down
a
few
names.
Accordingly,
Azeem,
Amuthavanan,
Manikanta,
and
Ayesha
were
interrogated
by
Rachitha
and
the
Judge
of
the
case
was
Queency.
But it is a well-known fact among the housemates that it was Queency who has to be held as the prime accused and was knowingly or unknowingly not enlisted by VJ Kathiravan.
Post the interrogation session, Queency pronounced the verdict. In the video, it was seen that the housemates were seen joking among themselves. Queency who was already in an agitated mood as Azeem had pinpointed her as one of the main accused who should be held responsible in the case, was further infuriated. She asked Amuthavanan to step aside. When Amuthavanan questioned her back asking why she is asking him when the whole house was seen laughing. She instantly said it is because his teeth were prominent in the crowd. Though it is not clear if Queency passed that body-shaming comment deliberately, it is condemnable.
Queency mocking on amudhavanan . 😡#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 #QuotaQueency #Queency pic.twitter.com/UUb2RTCteT— Thomas Shelby (@Aug180820) November 24, 2022
Azeem immediately objected to Queency's comment saying it is body-shaming a person and she has no right to do it. But Queency doesn't seem to realize it. She was later seen discussing the same with Vikraman. She said that she didn't intend to hurt Amuthavanan but she said it on a funnier note. Vikraman gave her a piece of mind. He further said that it is unacceptable to body shame anyone and even he was taken aback when Queency said those words.
#Vikraman speaks for #Amudhavanan in “Pallu” told by #Queency . #vikraman says “idam porul yaeval” “Comedy nu sonnalum serious aidum”“neenga careful ah pesura aal yean ippadi nu shock aiduchu” “it was bad”. Vikram nee nalla manushan ya #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 #vikramanarmy pic.twitter.com/E9OnryzROs— siva (@winsiva1994) November 25, 2022
Netizens began to criticize Queency for her ignorant and arrogant comment about Amuthavanan.