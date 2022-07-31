Legend Saravanan's Maiden Venture The Legend Wins Hearts With Its Message

The Legend, the highly awaited pan-India that marked the maiden venture of Legend Saravanan has been garnering the attention of viewers. The film has taken the nation over by storm with high octane action scenes and melodious songs. The Legend has hit the cinema halls and the fans from all over are heaping praises on Legend Saravanan for acing the role of a scientist.

"I am over the moon. I am flooded with phone calls and messages ever since the film is released. I am beyond elated. My belief has turned into a reality" further adding "Doing good work is my only agenda, success and appreciation for good work will always follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself," said Saravanan, who is overwhelmed with the responses.

Urvashi Rautela, Geethika, Pugazh, late Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Harish Paredi, Muniskanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rahul Dev, Livingston, Vamsi Krishna, Singampuli, Lollu Saba Manohar, Amuthavanan, KPY Yogi, Cell Murugan, Latha, Sachu, Purnima Bhagyaraj, Geethika, Devadarshini, Ayira, Deepa Shankar, Master Ashwanth and many more have played the supporting roles in the film.

The Legend, which is directed by JD-Jerry has cinematography by R Velraj. The editing is by Ruben and SS Murthy has handled the artwork. Pattukottai Prabhakar has penned the dialogues. The stunt choreography is handled by Anal Arasu. Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Dinesh have done the choreography. Vairamuthu, Kabilan, Pa Vijay, Karki have penned the lyrics. Harris Jayaraj has composed the songs and original score.