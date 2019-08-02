English
    Cheran-Saravanan Fight In Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Turns Nasty; Inside Deets Out!

    It is quite known to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 viewers that Cheran and Saravanan have had a difference of opinion. Interestingly, Saravanan had shocked everyone when he had nominated Cheran to the eviction list multiple times and that too citing the same reason. Now, according to the latest reports, these two senior members of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house have been entangled in a war of words.

    The first promo for the day has shed light on the fight that has seemingly happened inside the house. Cheran and Saravanan could be seen involved in a heated discussion regarding one of the tasks that were assigned to the contestants this week.

    It seems like the discussion happened in connection with the selection of the best and worst performers from the task, in which the contestants were asked to imitate top stars of the industry. Cheran has seemingly had a difference in opinion regarding the way Saravanan enacted Vijayakanth. However, Saravanan crosses limits in the argument by his selection of words.

    Meanwhile, inside reports suggest that the fight had turned even nastier. According to a report on Twitter, it is being said that Saravanan crossed all limits by addressing Cheran as 'Poya' and 'Poda', which is considered to be derogatory. It is being said that Cheran was heartbroken with Saravanan's behaviour and choice of words. At the same time, the tweet also adds that Sandy and Kavin, who had supported Saravanan also crossed limits. Despite all this, Cheran is said to have remained calm and maintained his dignity. On the other hand, the report also suggests that Madhumitha and Tharshan were two contestants who came out in support of the director-actor.

    Well, the upcoming promos should give us a clear picture of what actually happened inside the house. Today's Bigg Boss Tamil3 house episode is sure to be an interesting one. Stay tuned to this space for more.

