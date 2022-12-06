Ramar's Dream Come True Moment: Robo Shankar, Rajalakshmi And Senthil Ganesh Wish Popular Vijay TV Actor

Vijay TV Ramar, who is an actor and a government official, shares the joy of building his own house for the first time after so many years. Wishes are pouring in from fans and celebrities for him.

Also Read:Thangalaan Shooting Spot Video Goes Viral: Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith And Movie Crew Take Bath At Hogenakkal!

There can be no one who doesn't know Ramar, who became famous with the single dialogue "Ennamma ipdi panreengalemma?" on Vijay TV. He made his fans laugh out loud by immatating a popular actress. He is taking place in all shows to the extent that there is no Vijay TV program without him. In Vijay TV it became possible only for a few celebrities to get a place in all the shows and Ramar is one of them.

Initially, he made his debut in comedy shows such as Vijay TV's Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and King Kong Comedy. Now he is acting not only on the small screen but also on the silver screen. At this stage, he has built his own house and is conducting Grahapravesam.

Many Vijay TV celebrities are visiting his house. Robo Shankar, Rajalakshmi-Senthil Ganesh who became famous through Super Singer and many other celebrities are visiting Ramar's house. Ramar's fans came to know about this information only after seeing the photos posted in social media by the celebrities. Some of his hardcore fans are rightfully angry about this.

Many comedians have gained popularity through Vijay TV. From Santhanam to Sivakarthikeyan, many are shining on the silver screen from Vijay TV. In this list, Ramar made his debut as a comedian on TV and now he is acting in many movies as a successful comedian. Recently many people came to know that he is not only an actor but also a government official. Madurai MP Venkatesan had posted a photo with Ramar.

In addition, he has mentioned that he met actor Vijay TV fame Ramar who is working as village administration officer in Sukambatti village during the survey conducted in Kottampatti union village panchayats. After seeing this, many people came to know that Ramar is a government official. In this situation, fans and small screen celebrities are congratulating Ram who is building his own house for the first time after many years.

Also Read: Top 2022 Tamil Movies Released Amid Expectations And Failed Badly At The Box Office!