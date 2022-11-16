Udhayanidhi Stalin Didn't Find Sivakarthikeyan's Don Funny, Says In An Interview

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kalagathalaivan is releasing on November 18, and he has been actively promoting his film. He did a food vlog with vlogger Irrfan and in the vlog, he mentioned the Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, Don.

Don was released under the banner of Red Giant Movies. After the film's release, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about the feedback he got from Udhay about the film. He had mentioned that Udhay wanted a trim in the second half, but Siva and director Cibi ended up adding a few more minutes instead. Siva explained to Udhay once again in front of the camera, that it was done to make the portion funnier as they were not able to cut the portion out without disrupting the emotional flow of the film.

In the vlog, Udhay spoke about the film and said that before the release, he watched Don with his friends and they were not able to laugh at many of the jokes. He said that they looked at each other's faces and found the jokes quite flat. He said he asked Siva to trim the college portion a bit, but it was not done. Then with some doubts, they released the film.

Don follows the story of Chakravarthi who is raised by a conservative and strict father. His father treated him quite harshly and doesn't give him the space and respect that a child deserves. While he is disappointed in his father for the way he treats him, Chakravarthi makes sure this doesn't ruin his happiness and growth. He finds ways to go around his father's interference and live life the way he wants.

In college, he meets a professor who is not very understanding of Chakravarthi and tries his best to bring him into his mold. This poses a challenge for Chakravarthi and how he handles the situation leads to the film's emotional ending, which explains how the father-son relationship works out for them.