Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin’s Night Video With Kathir Surfaces; Angry Fans Demand Former’s Eviction

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing an end soon and we are seeing evictions week after week. But this time around, the drama in the reality show is rather less so the fans of the show aren't satisfied with how it is pacing up. Nevertheless, here and there, we get some entertainment out of it as fans are sharing unseen videos and so on.

In a recent one, a fan shared a video, where Shivin is seen playing around in the house with Kathir. As Kathir is seen folding his cloths near his bed, Shivin is seen running towards him and giving him a nudge at his back, thereby making him fall down. As he falls down, Kathir can be seen uttering the word, "irriraring." Going by the video, it looks the incident happened at night.

Ithuve #Kathir paniruntha avana porukki nu brand panirkum intha ulagam



🤦🏻‍♂️He clearly annoyed of her behavior. She is literally harassing him. #BiggBossTamil6#SaguniShivin pic.twitter.com/9Wvc2xPNsU — N.Amour • 🅴 (@BuddyTruth) January 7, 2023

Fans were not really impressed by Shivan's behavior and some are even demanding her eviction. Speaking of evictions, so many predictions have come up this week. While some reports suggest that Kathir will get evicted, others say that Rachitha is the one who will be given the exit card. Some reports also suggest that Shivin will be evicted this time. However, let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the officially on Sunday.

But no matter what happens, Amudhavanan has entered the safe zone by winning the ticket to the finale task. He won after beating Kathiravan and he has become the first finalist of the season. After being the house for 13 weeks, there are eight contestants in the house. This includes ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. While Amudhavanan has won the ticket, one housemate will be evicted on Sunday.

The show is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. It is also streamed on the OTT platfor Disney+ Hotstar.