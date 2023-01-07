Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin’s Night Video With Kathir Surfaces; Angry Fans Demand Former’s Eviction

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
is
nearing
an
end
soon
and
we
are
seeing
evictions
week
after
week.
But
this
time
around,
the
drama
in
the
reality
show
is
rather
less
so
the
fans
of
the
show
aren't
satisfied
with
how
it
is
pacing
up.
Nevertheless,
here
and
there,
we
get
some
entertainment
out
of
it
as
fans
are
sharing
unseen
videos
and
so
on.
In
a
recent
one,
a
fan
shared
a
video,
where
Shivin
is
seen
playing
around
in
the
house
with
Kathir.
As
Kathir
is
seen
folding
his
cloths
near
his
bed,
Shivin
is
seen
running
towards
him
and
giving
him
a
nudge
at
his
back,
thereby
making
him
fall
down.
As
he
falls
down,
Kathir
can
be
seen
uttering
the
word,
"irriraring."
Going
by
the
video,
it
looks
the
incident
happened
at
night.
Ithuve
#Kathir
paniruntha
avana
porukki
nu
brand
panirkum
intha
ulagam
Fans
were
not
really
impressed
by
Shivan's
behavior
and
some
are
even
demanding
her
eviction.
Speaking
of
evictions,
so
many
predictions
have
come
up
this
week.
While
some
reports
suggest
that
Kathir
will
get
evicted,
others
say
that
Rachitha
is
the
one
who
will
be
given
the
exit
card.
Some
reports
also
suggest
that
Shivin
will
be
evicted
this
time.
However,
let
us
wait
until
host
Kamal
Haasan
announces
the
officially
on
Sunday.
But
no
matter
what
happens,
Amudhavanan
has
entered
the
safe
zone
by
winning
the
ticket
to
the
finale
task.
He
won
after
beating
Kathiravan
and
he
has
become
the
first
finalist
of
the
season.
After
being
the
house
for
13
weeks,
there
are
eight
contestants
in
the
house.
This
includes
ADK,
Amuthavanan,
Azeem,
Kathiravan,
Nandhini,
Rachitha,
Shivin,
and
Vikraman.
While
Amudhavanan
has
won
the
ticket,
one
housemate
will
be
evicted
on
Sunday.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Television
from
Monday
to
Sunday.
It
is
also
streamed
on
the
OTT
platfor
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 17:41 [IST]