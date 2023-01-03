Samantha Gives A Punching Reply To Troll Who Knocked Women Down On Social Media!

Samantha shared a Twitter post by a user named Deepan Qweeter Kannan on her official Twitter page. The original Tweet has a picture with big banners of Tamil movies Connect, Driver Jamuna, Raangi and Sembi outside a theatre. The person shared it with a quote, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable."

Samantha retweeted it by saying "Women are rising," with her recent signature love symbol using hands. A person has commented arrogantly in Samantha's tweet that "Women rise only to fall". Samantha replied him with a perfect punch. This reply is going viral in social media now.

Samantha, who started her film career in 2010, has been acting in various languages like Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Fans are saying that Nayanthara is the only lady superstar in Tamil cinema. But Samantha fans are saying that Samantha has also arrived to the place. In early days, Samantha brushed it all off and did her job gracefully, even though there were a lot of jokes about her nose and her looks.

Telugu actor, Nagarjuna's elder son Naga Chaitanya who was in love with Samantha for a long time and they both got married in 2017. The couple broke up in 2021 due to some reasons. In that segment, a heartbroken Samantha takes a spiritual journey and cleared her mind. She regularly does everything from exercise and yoga. She danced in the commercial song 'O Solriya' in the last year's Pushpa and became a household name.

A few months ago, Samantha was diagnosed with a rare disease called myositis. Her film Yashoda also released and got a good response. In this situation, Samantha, recently interacted with fans on Twitter. Samantha shared a particular Twitter post by a user named Deepan Qweeter Kannan on her official Twitter page. The original Tweet has a picture with big banners of Tamil movies Connect, Driver Jamuna, Raangi and Sembi outside a theatre. Samantha shared it with a caption "Women are rising". One person replied to the tweet, "Yes, women rise only to fall."

"Getting back up makes our journey sweeter my friend." - Samantha gave a quick answer to that person.

Similarly, Samantha also replied to some tweets.

Tweet : How is your life?

Samantha's answer: It's different.

Tweet: I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidant. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will be forever.

Samantha's Answer : Thank you for always supporting me. I am strong because of your prayers.

Tweet : Keeping you in my prayers. You will become even stronger than you are now.

Samantha's answer: Of course it will be needed.