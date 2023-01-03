Samantha Gives A Punching Reply To Troll Who Knocked Women Down On Social Media!
Samantha shared a Twitter post by a user named Deepan Qweeter Kannan on her official Twitter page. The original Tweet has a picture with big banners of Tamil movies Connect, Driver Jamuna, Raangi and Sembi outside a theatre. The person shared it with a quote, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable."
Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
Samantha retweeted it by saying "Women are rising," with her recent signature love symbol using hands. A person has commented arrogantly in Samantha's tweet that "Women rise only to fall". Samantha replied him with a perfect punch. This reply is going viral in social media now.
Different !! https://t.co/IPiCvvkCkQ— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
Samantha,
who
started
her
film
career
in
2010,
has
been
acting
in
various
languages
like
Telugu,
Tamil
and
Hindi.
Fans
are
saying
that
Nayanthara
is
the
only
lady
superstar
in
Tamil
cinema.
But
Samantha
fans
are
saying
that
Samantha
has
also
arrived
to
the
place.
In
early
days,
Samantha
brushed
it
all
off
and
did
her
job
gracefully,
even
though
there
were
a
lot
of
jokes
about
her
nose
and
her
looks.
Telugu actor, Nagarjuna's elder son Naga Chaitanya who was in love with Samantha for a long time and they both got married in 2017. The couple broke up in 2021 due to some reasons. In that segment, a heartbroken Samantha takes a spiritual journey and cleared her mind. She regularly does everything from exercise and yoga. She danced in the commercial song 'O Solriya' in the last year's Pushpa and became a household name.
Wakhanda forever - No woman no cry 🎵— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
Gets me through the tough days 🫶🏻
I ll share it with you 🤗 https://t.co/acwvUAyu3G
Thankyou for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers 🫶🏻 https://t.co/OSzpSYthvw— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
"Getting
back
up
makes
our
journey
sweeter
my
friend."
-
Samantha
gave
a
quick
answer
to
that
person.
Similarly, Samantha also replied to some tweets.
The girl needs you 🫶🏻 https://t.co/RXs5xIKPcc— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
Tweet
:
How
is
your
life?
Samantha's answer: It's different.
Since you guys have hijacked my mentions . I found out ☺️— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
VERY SOON!! https://t.co/fVaqhwmhIz
Tweet:
I
will
always
be
your
loyal
fan,
your
protector,
your
confidant.
I
love
you
with
all
my
heart.
My
love
for
you
will
be
forever.
Samantha's Answer : Thank you for always supporting me. I am strong because of your prayers.
Tweet
:
Keeping
you
in
my
prayers.
You
will
become
even
stronger
than
you
are
now.
Samantha's answer: Of course it will be needed.