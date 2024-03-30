Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away At 48

Daniel Balaji Passes Away: The Tamil industry woke to one of the most heartbreaking news this morning as renowned actor Daniel Balaji passed away on Friday (March 29) night in Chennai. According to media reports, Daniel Balaji passed away due to a heart attack and breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai. The media reports suggested that Daniel Balaji was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Reportedly, Daniel Balaji died during the treatment. He was 48. The news of his sudden demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the industry and the social media is abuzz with tweets and post mourning his demise. Film analyst Siddarth Srinivas wrote, "RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan will never be forgotten"

On the other hand, director Mohan Raja tweeted, "Such a Sad news. He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji" along with broken heart emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Daniel Balaji started his career with Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project Marudhunayagam wherein he worked as a unit production manager. Later he ventured into television and got his share of fame with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi and got the screen name Daniel Balaji courtesy of his character.

Daniel Balaji made his debut in Tamil film industry with 2022 release April Madhathil. However, it was Suriya-Hyotika and Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha which made him a household name. Daniel Balaji was also seen playing the role of an antagonist in Vetri Maaran's Polladhavan and also featured in movies like Ajit's Yennai Arindhaal, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa & Bigil, Dhanush's Vada Chennai etc. He was last seen in Ariyavan.