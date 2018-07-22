 »   »   »  Baahubali 2 (Tamil) Movie Review: A Masterpiece That Outshines Its Prequel!

Written & Directed By SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli, the director of the magnum opus deserves a huge round of applause for making Baahubali 2 a magnificent cinematic experience. The director has successfully broken the myth which suggests that sequels can't over-power the first parts, with this amazing piece of work.



Apart from the slightly dragged romantic sequences between the lead pair Prabhas and Anuskha, misplaced songs, and lag in the war sequences, Baahubali 2 totally succeeds in overpowering its first part.



Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali & Mahendra Baahubali (Shiva)

Prabhas has stolen the show with his exceptional performances as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali (Shiva) in the movie. Hats off to the Tamil dubbing artist, who has done a fabulous job by lending voice to Prabhas in the movie.



Anushka Shetty as Devasena

Anushka Shetty once again proves why she has been considered as one of best actresses of her generation, with the brilliant performance in the movie. The actress succeeds in matching the senior actors in the frame with her effortless acting skills, and simply excels as Devasena.



Rana Daggubati as Pallvalthevan

Rana Daggubati who appears as the main antagonist Pallvalthevan (Bhallaladeva), is simply perfect in his role. His portrayal of the cruel king, especially the in the older age portions of the character is totally praiseworthy.



Tamannah Bhatia as Avantika

Tamannah, who essays the role of Avantika, has got very less screen space in the movie, to the much disappointment of her fans. Even though she only appears in a few scenes, the actress has made a mark with her impactful performance.



Sathyaraj as Karikala Kattappa Nadar

Sathyaraj, the veteran actor once again steals the show with his fantastic performance as Karikala Kattappa Nadar. Surprisingly, his character has been given an humourous touch in the movie, and the actor has played it to near perfections. It is a pleasure to watch Sathyaraj in the Tamil version, as the actor has dubbed in own voice for the role.



Ramya Krishnan as Rajamatha Sivagami Devi

Ramya Krishnan delivers one of the best performances in her career as Sivagami Devi. She has wonderfully portrayed the various shades of her character with the same ease. The actress's exceptional dialogue delivery skills deserve a special mention.



Nasser as Pingalathevan (Bijjaladeva)

Nasser, the senior actor scores with his portrayal of Pinagalathevan (Bijjaladeva), the evil maternal uncle of Baahubali and father of Pallvalthevan (Bhallaladeva). He gets more space in the movie to perform, while compared to the part 1.



Cinematography: KK Senthil Kumar

No words for the brilliant visualisation by KK Senthil Kumar. The breath-taking visuals and brilliant frames, especially in the first half and war sequence, make the movie a real treat.



Music: MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani disappoints with the songs, except Bale Bale and Vandhaai Ayya. But the musician scores with the background score which will give you goosebumps.

