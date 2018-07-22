 »   »   »  Baahubali 2 (Tamil) Movie Review: A Masterpiece That Outshines Its Prequel!

Related Articles
- Baahubali Storms China BO While Mahanati Is All Set To Take Over Domestic BO
- Telugu Movies Box Office: Hits & Misses Of 2017
- Baahubali Hangover In Bhaagamathie? Anushka Shetty Just IMITATED Prabhas In the Most EPIC Way!
- From Baahubali 2 To Mersal: Other Language Movies That Cruised At The Kerala Box Office In 2017!!
- BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Actress Owned The Year - Anushka Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Or...?
- BAAHU-BHALLA KI YAARI! This Unseen Picture Of Prabhas & Rana Daggubati From Baahubali 2 Sets Is Gold
- Mersal Achieves Two Rare Feats!
- LEGENDARY! Baahubali 2 Area-wise Closing Box Office Collections!
- WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father Is Next Only To Baahubali 2!
- YET AGAIN! Baahubali 2 Bows Down In Front Of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan!
- Vivegam Box Office: Sets A New Record In Chennai!
- Listen Up Prabhas & Anushka Shetty! Ajay Devgn Wants To Go Step Ahead Of Baahubali..
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion the much-awaited sequel of the 2015-movie Baahubali: The Beginning, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is written and directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Prabhas in the titular role.
Baahubali 2 Story
The movie depicts how Mahendra Baahubali aka Siva gets a glimpse of his father Amarendra Baahubali's life. It finally provides the answers to the several unsolved puzzles left by the prequel, including 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?', 'Why Rajamatha Sivagami Devi chose Baahubali over her own son Pallvalthevan?', 'How Kunthala princess Devasena entered Baahubali's life?', etc.
Cast & Crew
Written & Directed By SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli, the director of the magnum opus deserves a huge round of applause for making Baahubali 2 a magnificent cinematic experience. The director has successfully broken the myth which suggests that sequels can't over-power the first parts, with this amazing piece of work.
Apart from the slightly dragged romantic sequences between the lead pair Prabhas and Anuskha, misplaced songs, and lag in the war sequences, Baahubali 2 totally succeeds in overpowering its first part.
Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali & Mahendra Baahubali (Shiva)
Prabhas has stolen the show with his exceptional performances as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali (Shiva) in the movie. Hats off to the Tamil dubbing artist, who has done a fabulous job by lending voice to Prabhas in the movie.
Anushka Shetty as Devasena
Anushka Shetty once again proves why she has been considered as one of best actresses of her generation, with the brilliant performance in the movie. The actress succeeds in matching the senior actors in the frame with her effortless acting skills, and simply excels as Devasena.
Rana Daggubati as Pallvalthevan
Rana Daggubati who appears as the main antagonist Pallvalthevan (Bhallaladeva), is simply perfect in his role. His portrayal of the cruel king, especially the in the older age portions of the character is totally praiseworthy.
Tamannah Bhatia as Avantika
Tamannah, who essays the role of Avantika, has got very less screen space in the movie, to the much disappointment of her fans. Even though she only appears in a few scenes, the actress has made a mark with her impactful performance.
Sathyaraj as Karikala Kattappa Nadar
Sathyaraj, the veteran actor once again steals the show with his fantastic performance as Karikala Kattappa Nadar. Surprisingly, his character has been given an humourous touch in the movie, and the actor has played it to near perfections. It is a pleasure to watch Sathyaraj in the Tamil version, as the actor has dubbed in own voice for the role.
Ramya Krishnan as Rajamatha Sivagami Devi
Ramya Krishnan delivers one of the best performances in her career as Sivagami Devi. She has wonderfully portrayed the various shades of her character with the same ease. The actress's exceptional dialogue delivery skills deserve a special mention.
Nasser as Pingalathevan (Bijjaladeva)
Nasser, the senior actor scores with his portrayal of Pinagalathevan (Bijjaladeva), the evil maternal uncle of Baahubali and father of Pallvalthevan (Bhallaladeva). He gets more space in the movie to perform, while compared to the part 1.
Cinematography: KK Senthil Kumar
No words for the brilliant visualisation by KK Senthil Kumar. The breath-taking visuals and brilliant frames, especially in the first half and war sequence, make the movie a real treat.
Music: MM Keeravani
MM Keeravani disappoints with the songs, except Bale Bale and Vandhaai Ayya. But the musician scores with the background score which will give you goosebumps.
Other Technical Aspects
The Tamil dialogues penned by writer-singer Madhan Karky are crisp and sharp. The production design by Sabu Cyril is simply brilliant and makes the movie a lifetime cinematic experience. The editing could have been a little more effective, as the movie lags at the romantic and war sequences.
The VFX was exceptional at the certain points, but falls flat at a few portions, especially in the climax war sequences. Rama Rajamouli, the costume designer has done a fabulous job by getting the looks of actors at the point.
Verdict
Baahubali 2 is a classic movie experience which simply outshines its highly celebrated prequel.