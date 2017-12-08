 »   »   » Sathya Movie Review: It Keeps Us Guessing Till The End!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Sathya, the film starring Sibiraj in the lead role, did strike the right chords with its very first trailer, which promised the film to be a taut thriller. The movie, directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has hit the theatres today (December 08, 2017) and let's see how the film has shaped up.

Plot



The story of Sathya revolves around its title character who is an IT professional, settled abroad. One fine day, he gets a call from his ex-girlfriend, Swetha, seeking his help. According to Swetha, her child is missing and later, Sathya is forced to come back to his homeland. What happenslater has been narrated in Sathya.



Read on to know how the cast and crew members of Sathya have fared for the movie..



Sibiraj As Sathya Sibiraj has put up a fine show as Sathya, a common man, who finds himself in a trouble. In fact, he has given a controlled yet sublime performance as the lead character. He has been successful in portraying the adequate emotions for the character and his matured act as Sathya does help the film a lot.

Remya Nambeesan As Swetha Remya Nambeesan plays Swetha, the leading lady of the film, who is also the ex-lover of Sathya. The actress has put up a real good performance, especially in the emotional sequences. Her role hasn't been reduced to a mere eye-candy, and gets to play a well-written role.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar As Anusya Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the role of a police officer yet again through Sathya. In fact, it is her character who leads the investigation process adding some important points and it definitely required somebody of her calibre. Once again, she proves her mettle in doing strong roles like this.

Rest Of The Cast Sathish plays a well-written role and he takes care of the comedy department at times. Yogi Babu does exactly what was expected from him. Anand Raj plays his role to effect, in his trademark style.

Direction – Pradeep Krishnamoorthy It is always risky to remake a film, especially if it is a thriller. But, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has done a good job by remaking the Telugu movie Kshanam without losing the essence of the movie. He has been successful in keeping the audiences guessing till the climax with his flawless making. The way in which he has handled the mysterious proceedings as well as the romantic portions in the film, is impressive. At the same time, he could have resorted for some innovations towards the end portions of the film.

The way in which each character has been etched gives the film an upper hand and the script of the film has made it sure not to bring in characters just to up the mystery elements. He keeps everything in tact, leaving almost all the questions answered.

Other Departments Songs and BGM by Simon K King are impressive. BGM has helped a lot in maintaining the tempo of the movie. Arunmani Palani has done a good job in the cinematography department.



Overall View



Sathya stays true to the thriller genre, without losing the essence mid-way. The unpredictability factor is something which a thriller requires and Sathya has that factor spread throughout the narration.



Usually, romance and sentiments hinder the proceedings in thrillers but in Sathya they gel well to a good extent. At the same time, the slow paced narration might work as a negative for the film, especially if a viewer is looking for a racy thriller.



Nevertheless, it stays loyal to its original, which gained a whole lot of appreciations, during its time of release.



Verdict



If you are a fan of thrillers, Sathya is one such movie which will keep you guessing till the end.