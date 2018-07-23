 »   »  Rita Bhaduri's Prayer Meet: Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala & Others Attend

Related Articles
Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri's prayer meet was held yesterday, July 22, 2018, at Ville Parle Medical Club in Juhu. Mumbai. Many of her co-stars and other celebrities had arrived to pay their respects to Rita. The actress passed away on July 17, 2018 due tokidney ailments. Rita was reportedly admitted in the hospital for nearly a week until she took her last breath. Upon the demise of the senior actress, many actors took to social media to express grief. Rita's co-star and friend Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala and Sachin Pilgaonkar were a few among the many celebrities who were present at the prayer meet.
Rita's Contribution To Indian Cinema & Television
Rita Bhaduri had spent several years of life as an actor and has been a part of some of the most renowned movies and television shows. She was last seen on the television show Nimki Mukhiya as Imarti Devi. Raja, Kanhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Julie, Aaina and Ghar Ho Toh Aisa are a few of the popular movies Rita has acted in.
In Pic: Juhi Parmar at the prayer meet.
Friends & Family Express Grief
Many famous celebrities expressed their grief over Rita Bhaduri's death. Rita born and brought up in Lucknow, had a good connection in the Gujarati film industry also. In a tweet dedicated to the veteran actress, Anil Kapoor called her one of the finest actresses that FTII gave India.
In Pic: TV actor Kanwaljit with wife Anuradha Patel at the prayer meet.
Rita Didn't Like To Be Called Jaya's Sister
For a very long time people assumed Rita Bhaduri was Jaya Bachchan's sister. Once the actress addressed this and said, "When I came to Jaipur last time, someone had asked me whether I am sister of Jaya Bhaduri? I was very angry to hear this,". But, she was very good friends with actress Jaya Battacharya who had come to the prayer meet to pay her respect.
In Pic: Jaya Battacharya
In Pic: Sachin Pilagaonkar
Sachin Pilgaonkar, the television actor and director, was also seen at the prayer meet.
