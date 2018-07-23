 »   »  Bigg Boss 11 Bandgi Kalra Booked For 'Fake iPhone Ad' On Instagram

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and model Bandgi Kalra has been booked by the Bangalore Police for allegedly cheating an engineering student based in the city. According to the reports, Bandgi posted a 'fake iPhone ad' on her Instagram handle on behalf of two Delhi based firms, Different Collection and Nexafation.com, who the model is an ambassador for. Yuvraj Singh, the complainant claimed that the firm sold him two fake iPhones for Rs 61,000. He made the initial payment of Rs 13,000 to a Paytm account.

Upon transferring the amount, he noticed that the ads went missing from Kalra's Instagram handle. When he got suspicious and contacted the seller, he was told that the booked product will be delivered at his address through a courier service. On Wednesday, July 19, 2018, Yuvraj finally received the order, but was in shock when he realised the iPhones he received were fake. He lodged a complaint in Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru.

According to a report by Indian Express Yuvraj said, "I have been cheated. Upon the arrival of the package, I tried to contact them (firms and actress). There was no response. Then, when I told them that I have filed a police complaint, they asked me to withdraw the case and threatened to file a counter-complaint against me for blackmailing them. The actress, however, has not responded to my messages. I have borrowed money from many people to buy the phones."

The police incharge of the case told Deccan Chronicle, "We have sent an email to Kalra and have summoned her. Though we are not sure of her exact involvement in the incident, she has promoted the product on her Instagram account. Though she has deleted the post, the victim has submitted the screenshot,". He further added, "Kalra has over five lakh followers on her Instagram account and we suspect many more people may have got cheated similarly."

Bandgi Kalra gained popularity through her stint on the television reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant. She was also known for having a romantic relationship with her fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma while they were on the show.

