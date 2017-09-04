 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Becomes The Victim Of A Death Hoax; Tweets To Clarify That She ‘Very Much Alive’!

Divyanka Tripathi Becomes The Victim Of A Death Hoax; Tweets To Clarify That She ‘Very Much Alive’!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A few months ago, Shweta Tiwari's death rumours spread on social media. The actress had clarified that she doesn't feel like reacting to such rumours as she has been declared dead by people for the third time!

Divyanka Tripathi, who is favourite among the audiences, became the latest victim of a death hoax. It was said that the actress died in a car accident. Read on to know more...

Divyanka Falls Victim To A Death Hoax

Divyanka Falls Victim To A Death Hoax

A source close to the actress was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There was a whatsapp message circulating that she was involved in a car accident on the highway and died on her way to the hospital."

How It Started…

How It Started…

It has to be recalled that television actors, Rachana and Jeeven recently died in an accident when their car collided with a parked truck. Apparently, some miscreants replaced Rachana's photos with Divyanka's photos and circulated it on Whatsapp.

Divyanka Clarifies…

Divyanka Clarifies…

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to Twitter to put these rumours to rest. She clarified that she is ‘very much alive' and not to bother her friends and family with such rumours.

Divyanka Tweeted….

Divyanka Tweeted….

"Someone's spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I'm very much alive. Please don't trouble my friends and family with such rumours."

Divyanka Says…

Divyanka Says…

Divyanka was quoted by a leading tabloid as saying, "People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead."

The Actress Is Getting Freaked Out Calls…

The Actress Is Getting Freaked Out Calls…

She further added, "I am getting freaked out calls from my loved ones. So I had to go public so that people don't believe such stories."

Divyanka Tripathi shares STRONG MESSAGE on Triple Talaq | FilmiBeat
Story first published: Monday, September 4, 2017, 14:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos