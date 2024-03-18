Adrishyam OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: Divyanka Tripathi-Ejaz Khan Web Series Trailer Is Out

Sony
LIV's
much-awaited
thriller
featuring
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya
and
Eijaz
Khan
is
set
to
stream
from
11th
April
on
Sony
LIV.
The
show
will
take
the
audience
on
a
captivating
journey
through
the
life
and
challenges
of
a
spy,
providing
a
fresh
perspective
to
the
spy
thriller
genre.
Divyanka,
known
for
her
compelling
performances,
brings
a
mix
of
depth
and
authenticity
to
the
character
of
Inspector
Parvati
Sehgal.
Meanwhile,
Eijaz
Khan
portrays
the
role
of
Ravi
Verma
with
his
charismatic
presence.
Eijaz
Khan
expressed
his
excitement
about
his
role
as
Ravi
Verma
in
'Adrishyam,'
stating,
"Adrishyam
brings
me
a
very
exciting
opportunity
to
play
a
character
whose
love
for
his
country
stands
above
everything.
Ravi
Verma
embodies
strength,
determination,
and
commitment
to
protect
his
nation
and
brings
the
story
of
unseen
heroes
who
work
the
people
24x7.
It
is
an
absolute
pleasure
to
portray
a
character
who
speaks
volumes
about
patriotism".
Catch
Adrishyam
on
Thursday
and
Friday
at
8PM
only
on
Sony
LIV!