Adrishyam OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: Divyanka Tripathi-Ejaz Khan Web Series Trailer Is Out

Sony LIV's much-awaited thriller featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan is set to stream from 11th April on Sony LIV. The show will take the audience on a captivating journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy thriller genre.

Divyanka, known for her compelling performances, brings a mix of depth and authenticity to the character of Inspector Parvati Sehgal. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan portrays the role of Ravi Verma with his charismatic presence.

Eijaz Khan expressed his excitement about his role as Ravi Verma in 'Adrishyam,' stating, "Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work the people 24x7. It is an absolute pleasure to portray a character who speaks volumes about patriotism".

Catch Adrishyam on Thursday and Friday at 8PM only on Sony LIV!