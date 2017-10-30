 »   »   » Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017: Shreyan Bhattacharya & Anjali Gaikwad Bag The Trophy

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs finale was aired yesterday (October 29). After 10 months of successful run, the show found its winners! We must say, it was a sweet surprise as the two contestants, Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad shared the trophy.

The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan and had Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali as judges, along with a 30 member jury. The grand finale was held in Jaipur. Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma and Parag Tyagi gave special performances.

Shreyan Bhattacharya Bags Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 Trophy The 12-year-old boy, Shreyan Bhattacharya, from West Bengal, is a fan of Javed Ali. He sang Hawayein, Zalima and Sooraj Dooba in the finale episode. Anjali Gaikwad Bags Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 Trophy The other winner, Anjali Gaikwad, who is 11 years old, hails from Maharashtra. Anjali crooned Deewani Mastani, Main Kolhapur Se Aayi Hu and Jhalla Wallah in the final round. Shreyan Talks About His Victory Talking about his victory, Shreyan was quoted as saying, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been a great learning experience for me. The mentors and grand jury members have been very supportive and encouraging of our talent throughout our journey, and that has greatly added to my abilities as a performer." Shreyan Says… "Our training and practice sessions have helped us in our overall performances. Have developed some truly special bonds with a few of the jury members as well that I will cherish for life . I am very excited to have won the show." Anjali Talks About Her Victory Anjali Gaikwad said, "Winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been a dream come true. I thank my stars that I got selected as one of the challengers in the second round of auditions and since then the journey has been incredible." Anjali Thanks Jury & Mentors "I have learnt so much from all the jury and all the super talented fellow contestants. The judges and mentors - Neha Ma'am, Javed Sir and Himesh Sir have helped us hone our skills with their positive and at times, constructive feedback." Anjali Thanks Zee TV "The experience has helped me grow as a person and I am thankful to Zee TV and the prestigious Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs platform for this opportunity."

(Images Source: Twitter)