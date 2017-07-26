 »   »   » SHOCKING! Niti Taylor Out Of Life OK’s Show Ghulam!

As we revealed earlier, Life OK is all set to revamp their programmes. Apparently, all the ongoing shows will be scrapped, except Ghulam. In a bid to attract viewers the makers have decided to change the plot of the show.

As per the latest reports, the makers have decided to do away with the lead actress of the show, Niti Taylor, which is quite shocking! The decision was taken as the story will be changing its course and they need a stronger character in her place.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Though Niti fitted the character initially, and played her part well, it was necessary that the show changed tracks and a stronger female lead was roped in. Also, a newer face would raise the interest level and add to the glam factor."

There are also reports that Ekta Kaul, Pooja Banerjee and Pooja Gor are considered for the new character. Any one of these actress might be seen opposite Param Singh.

