 »   »   » What BREAKUP? Mouni Roy & Mohit Raina Celebrated Diwali Together – See PICS

Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina have been tight-lipped about their relationship. There are rumours that the actors are in a relationship since Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev days. They are often spotted together on several occasions. Recently, there were reports that the duo has parted ways.
There were also reports that they have unfollowed each other on Twitter. When Mohit was asked about their relationship status, he had asked media to respect people's privacy. But now, these pictures of Mohit and Mouni prove that they are very much together. Have a look . . .
Mohit Raina
Mouni and Mohit celebrated Diwali with their family and friends. Sharing a few pictures of his family and friends, Mohit Raina wrote, "Happy Diwali ❤️."
Mouni & Mohit
Mouni too, shared a picture snapped with Mohit Raina and Sohanna Sinha on her Insta story and captioned it, "Loves ❤️ @merainna @sohannasinha"
Mohit & Mouni Celebrate Diwali With Friends
Sohanna Sinha, too, shared a few pictures from the Diwali celebrations. Sharing a picture in which Mohit, Karishma Tanna, Mahhi Vij, Karanvir Bohra and others are seen playing cards, Sohanna wrote, "Diwali continues 😍."
Mouni Roy & Mohit Raina
Sohanna shared another picture in which Mohit and Mouni were inseparable. Other actors, Karanvir and Karishma, were seen posing for the camera.
Mohit With Kids
Mouni shared a picture of Mohit Raina with kids along with a few other pictures, and wrote, "Diwali 2017 with family & friends like family ❤️💫✨ may this new year fill your hearts with more gratitude & compassion, may we all grow to be better human beings! Also happy happy birthday sweety uncle , I love you! X."