Court: Alok Nath Might Have Falsely Been Enroped In Crime; Vinta Accused Him For Own Benefit
Television producer, Vinta Nanda, had filed a police complaint against popular actor Alok Nath on November 21, 2018. She had accused him of raping her 19 years ago through her social media account. The actor had denied the allegation. He had even gone missing ever since the complaint was lodged. Recently, Alok was granted anticipatory bail by the court on Saturday. While announcing bail, the sessions court observed that 'the possibility cannot be ruled out that he has falsely been enroped in the crime'.
According to TOI report, the court said that Alok remembered the entire incident, but Vinta did not remember the date and month in which it happened.
Alok Might Have Falsely Been Enroped In Crime!
Judge SS Oza was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In view of all these facts the possibility cannot be ruled out that the applicant has falsely been enroped in the crime."
Vinta’s Delay In Filing FIR
Referring the delay in filing the FIR, the court said that there was nothing on record to show Alok threatened her or made any promise for not lodging a report. The court added Vinta 'had not lodged the report immediately after the alleged incident for her own benefit'!
Vinta Didn’t File Case Immediately For Her Own Benefit
The court observed, "So far as the reason to delay in lodging the FIR is concerned, the complainant stated in the report itself that she consulted with her friends regarding lodging of report but they told her that applicant is a big actor and her all companies (sic) were already shut, therefore no one would believe her story, hence she did not file complaint against the applicant."
Discrepancies In Complaints
Since both accused and the complainant were married separately, a medical examination would be of no useful purpose and will be a mere formality. The court said that the actor's custodial interrogation was also not necessary. The court was quoted as saying, "It is to be noted that (the) incident took place at the house of (the) complainant, therefore no possibility to destroy the evidence."
The court has taken the arguments made by Alok's lawyer into consideration that there were many discrepancies in the complaint that Vinta filed.
Alok Is Misleading The Court
On the other hand, regarding Alok's allegations of discrepancies in statements Vinta's advocate said, "The details provided to the police are the same as what was written in the complaint. It could be that that during translation of her statement from English or Hindi to Marathi, those details were omitted and overlooked."
Vinta alleged Alok was making false and vague remarks to mislead the court and the attempt was to ruin her character and image.
Alok Granted Anticipatory Bail On Condition
Alok Nath was granted anticipatory bail on a surety of Rs 5 Lakh albeit with a few conditions such as he would not visit the Vinta's house and would not threaten or bribe anyone associated with the case.
