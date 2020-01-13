Bigg Boss 13: Sana Acts All Obsessed; Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth; Her Father To Enter Show!

Shehnaz Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth

In the promo, Sana was seen warning Sidharth and asking him not to hurt her feelings. She was seen hitting Sid and confessing her love for him while Sidharth responded to her by saying, "Theek hai."

Sana Acts All Obsessed

Sana was seen acting obsessive in love and asking Sidharth to say that he too loves her. She even threatened to slap herself and said that she wasn't interested in winning the game but wanted to win him!

Her Father To Enter The Show

Meanwhile, there are reports that the contestants' family members/lovers might enter the house during family week. Apparently, Sana's father will be entering the house. The Instagram page, mrkhabri_official shared a note that read, "Breaking News #Shehnazgill father is going to enter biggbosshouse tomorrow." - (sic)

Hina Khan To Announce Elite Club Winner

On the other hand, Hina Khan will be entering the house yet again to announce the elite club winner, who will be saved from getting nominated for a week. Apparently, either Shehnaz or Asim will be declared the elite club winner.