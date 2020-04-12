    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Fame Dimpy Ganguly Delivers Her Second Child On Easter Eve With Husband Rohit Roy

      Rahul Mahajan’s ex-wife and Bigg Boss 8 contestant, Dimpy Ganguly recently took to social media to share some happy news with her fans. The model-actress announced that she has given birth to her second child, a baby boy on the eve of Easter.

      For the unversed, Dimpy got married to a Dubai-based businessman named Rohit Roy in 2015. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 with the birth of their first child, daughter Reanna. Dimpy who has regularly shared glimpses of her happy personal life gave us a little peek of her baby boy (his feet) whilst revealing his name on Instagram.

      Dimpy Ganguly

      Dimpy wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020” (sic). Check out the post below:

      Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! 🐰 Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.

      It must be recollected, Dimpy Ganguly first confirmed her second pregnancy back in December last year around Thanksgiving on social media with a picture, wherein she was seen with a baby bump.

      She accompanied it with a heart-warming note that read, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier."

      Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier. The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach

      Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
