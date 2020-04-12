Bigg Boss Fame Dimpy Ganguly Delivers Her Second Child On Easter Eve With Husband Rohit Roy

Rahul Mahajan’s ex-wife and Bigg Boss 8 contestant, Dimpy Ganguly recently took to social media to share some happy news with her fans. The model-actress announced that she has given birth to her second child, a baby boy on the eve of Easter.

For the unversed, Dimpy got married to a Dubai-based businessman named Rohit Roy in 2015. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 with the birth of their first child, daughter Reanna. Dimpy who has regularly shared glimpses of her happy personal life gave us a little peek of her baby boy (his feet) whilst revealing his name on Instagram.

Dimpy wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020” (sic). Check out the post below:

It must be recollected, Dimpy Ganguly first confirmed her second pregnancy back in December last year around Thanksgiving on social media with a picture, wherein she was seen with a baby bump.

She accompanied it with a heart-warming note that read, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier."

