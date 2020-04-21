Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats After Talking Against Rashami's Ex Arhaan Khan

Recently, snapshots of Rashami Desai's alleged bank statement were leaked on social media. The statement showed lakhs of money transferred from Rashami's account to her ex Arhaan Khan's account. It is also being said that the actor is threatening her. Apparently, Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still in the Bigg Boss house. Rashami's fans trended #FraudArhaanKhan on twitter slamming Arhaan. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee supported her friend, Rashami and tweeted against Arhaan. Now, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has been getting death threats!

Devoleena shared a screenshot of a woman who sent her death threat. The woman in question asked the actress to stop speaking about Arhaan. Not just Devoleena, the woman has threatened Rashami and Sidharth as well!

Sharing the screenshot, Devoleena wrote, "To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap."

The screenshot had message from woman that read as, "Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult kar rahi hai. Aur jiske liye aap yeh sab kuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, na aapki aur aaun dono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hon. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh voh aapka aakhri din hoga (You have been insulting Arhaan continuously. And remember, the bodies of even those two for whom you are doing this, will not found. I am talking about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Keep your mouth shut from now on. If you continue to speak about Arhaan, then that day would be your last one)."

Mumbai Police has responded back to Devoleena and ashed her to DM her contact details. All the three actors' fans are angry and have lashed out at the woman.

One of the users wrote, "Wtf? Who's she? She's giving threats to Sidharth Shukla also. Seems like she's someone who's related to that fraud! We want @sidharth_shukla to tear Arhan's shirt again!." Another user wrote, "Omg kal publicity me kmi reh gyi hogi isiliye dubaara publicity ke liye phele rashu aur ab devo ko dhamki de raha hai..yeh toh apni aukaat se bahar jaa raha hai...plz @MumbaiPolice iska IP address check krke daalo isko jail me.. yeh criminal brdaas ke bahar ho raha hai ab."

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

For the uninitiated, Devoleena has always been vocal about her dislike for Arhaan Khan. She had warned Rashami when she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house and had even said that Arhaan was using Rashami's fame and money.

(Social media posts are not edited)