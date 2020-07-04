    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Divyanka Tripathi Pens A Note For Saroj Khan; Shivangi Joshi Recollects Sharing Stage With Her

      Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's demise is a huge loss for the Hindi film industry. Lovingly known as 'Masterji', she was one of the most respected choreographers in both Bollywood and television industry.

      Many actors have been remembering the dance maestro and paying their condolences online. In the same vein, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan.

      Divyanka Tripathi

      The actress shared a video of her receiving an award from the hands of the ace choreographer and wrote, “Saroj ji, It's painful to say goodbye. I was lucky to have learnt a few pieces under you. An honor too became way bigger for me when Saroj Khan ji was the presenter! Always told you, yet reiterating- I am your big fan and the status remains so forever!🙏 You will be deeply missed. #RIPSarojKhan ji ❤” (sic). Check out the post below:

      Saroj ji, It's painful to say goodbye. I was lucky to have learnt a few pieces under you. An honor too became way bigger for me when Saroj Khan ji was the presenter! Always told you, yet reiterating- I am your big fan and the status remains so forever!🙏 You will be deeply missed. #RIPSarojKhan ji ❤️

      On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too took to her account to share throwback pictures with the late dance guru. The actress shared two pictures from when she got the chance to share the stage with the Saroj Khan and seek her blessings during an award function.

      Shivangi Saroj Khan

      For the unversed, Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest on the wee hours of Friday (July 3, 2020). The 71-year-old Bollywood choreographer was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of trouble breathing. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
