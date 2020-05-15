Gandii Baat: Anveshi’s Parents Were Disappointed By Her Raunchy Scenes;Didn't Talk To Her For Months

Anveshi’s Parent’s Reaction

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Anveshi revealed that her parent's reaction was a nightmare for her and doesn't want to recall it often. The actress assumed that it is not going to reach her dad or her hometown, but it did. She added that when she got her father's call, she was at the gym.

The Actress Was Crying Inconsolably

Anveshi was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "He only spoke over the phone and I started running crying from the gym in the traffic-filled road. I was crying inconsolably and running. Then I told him I will call you back. That felt like the end of the road."

She Wrote Letters To Explain Her Father

She further added, "Next day I wrote him a one-page letter. He didn't respond. After a week I wrote another one. I kept writing to him every month. It was my last letter which was five pages long where I put things in perspective and in hand sight of what struggle I had and would have gone through. He had no idea for two years I was struggling in Mumbai. It took a lot of effort from my end. Many phone calls back and forth, some of pleading to be at least heard. And finally, he gave me a patient hearing."

Today Anveshi Can Be Googled As One Of The Most Searched Names On The Net

She told her father that she had come to Mumbai with nothing in her pocket, didn't take their help, had absolutely no vices or bad company, and had accomplished all - house, car and lifestyle on her own merit. She added that they would all mean nothing if she couldn't fulfil her dreams of being an actor, this was a step in that direction and she had done nothing untoward or unbecoming whole enacting it. Anveshi further said that this opened up multiple avenues for her and today she can be googled as one of the most searched names on the net, which is something she is proud of and so should he be.

She Doesn’t Blame Her Parents

Anveshi told the portal that she respects their outlook. She said that she left home pretty early and is exposed to the life that they have been not. Hence, she can't blame them or expect anything more from them as they are government officials in a conservative small town.

The Actress Says…

The Gandii Baat actress further revealed that she kept pegging away till they visited her and saw the fierce desire, the burning ambition, hard work and disciplined lifestyle. They finally came around and today they believe that she can accomplish any goal that she set her heart on.