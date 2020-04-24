Is Shehnaaz Gill The Reason For Cold War Between Paras & Sidharth? Here's What Paras Has To Say!

Although initially in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra didn't share a good bond, they later became good friends. They became closer when they were locked in the secret room and also during the immunity task, when Sidharth saved Paras. But of late, there have been reports that the actors are not on talking terms. The reason for their cold war is said to be Shehnaaz Gill.

Apparently, Shehnaaz is close with Sidharth and she doesn't want him to talk to Paras. Recently, we also revealed the other reason which indicated that all is not well between them. For the uninitiated, during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras had revealed that he got to know that Sidharth was in a rehabilitation centre through his driver, who used to work for him (Paras) before. It was said that Sid didn't like Paras talking about the same, and since then, the duo is not cordial.

But when Paras was asked about the rumours of cold war between him and Sidharth, he denied it. He said that there is nothing as such and he spoke to Sidharth just a couple of days ago. He also added that Sid is a sensible person.

Paras was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I spoke to Sidharth a couple of days back and there is no reason for any kind of cold war. Sidharth is sensible enough, and I fail to understand how do such news come to fore in the first place."

