Jay Bhanushali Miffed With User Who Felt They Don't Take Care Of Their Adopted Kids; Actor Hits Back

Television's adorable couple, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were blessed with a baby girl on August 21, 2019. Recently, ETimes TV shared a cute pic of Jay, Mahhi and their cute munchkin Tara Bhanushali. A user commented on the picture, "I feel they don't take care of their other babies." For the uninitiated, Jay and Mahhi had also adopted two children (Khushi and Rajveer - their househelp's kids) a few years ago.

The comment didn't go well with Jay, who hit back at the user with a befitting reply. He told the user that during this epidemic the two kids and their parents are staying with them. The actor also asked them to be careful before giving such statements as he is a foster father to the kids and not there to be judged 24/7 by anyone.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Jay commented on ETimes TV post, "Have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected.I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement..." - (sic)

Well, this is not the first time that the couple was trolled online. A couple of years ago, Mahhi Vij was trolled for forcing her adopted kids to pose for paparazzi. Online trolls also accused her for using them (adopted kids) for publicity. This didn't go well with the actress, who gave back to the trollers. She had also said that such trolls don't bother her or her husband anymore as they know what they are doing.

