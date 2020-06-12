Shweta Tiwari Denies Reunion With Abhinav; Says 'Aaj Kal Koi Kuch Bhi Bol De, Woh Chapp Jaata Hai'

    For Quick Alerts
      Recently, Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli was slammed by netizens for sharing a video of the actress and her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan. Netizens asked him not to stalk Shweta and pull such stunts as he will lose respect! When Abhinav was asked about the video, he made a surprising comment! He had said that Fahmaan and Shweta didn't just bump into each other and it was a planned meeting below 'THEIR' residence! When he was further asked about his words, Abhinav clarified that he and Shweta are not separated and are staying together. Now, Shweta has reacted to it!

      When Spotboye asked Shweta if she and Abhinav are back together, she said, "Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying."

      When Abhinav was called to know about his statement, he told the entertainment portal, "I really don't want to comment on anything." Well, we wonder what's going on between them!

      It has to be recalled that in August, last year, Shweta had filed a case against Abhinav Kohli, alleging that the latter beat up her daughter Palak. However, Palak rubbished the reports. Abhinav was sent to the police custody, and later Borivali court granted him bail.

      In an interview, Shweta called her marriage with him a 'poisonous infection'. She was quoted by HT as saying, "There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don't think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on

      However, recently, Abhinav shared Shweta's picture and wrote, "I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on

      A few hours ago, he also shared a snapshot of a chat and wrote, "This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card."

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
      X