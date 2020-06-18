Shweta Tiwari & Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli Are Staying In Same Complex But In Different Apartments!

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari, who got married to Abhinav Kohli in July 2013, parted ways in August 2019. The couple has a three-year-old son Reyaansh, who stays with his mother. It has to be recalled that Shweta had apparently filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav, alleging domestic violence and mental harassment against his daughter, Palak. Recently, Abhinav shared a video, where Shweta Tiwari was seen with her co-star Fahmaan Khan. Abhinav Kohli was trolled for the same. He later revealed that he and Shweta are not separated and are living together. Post this, Shweta denied reunion. As per a Tellychakkar report, the duo is staying in the same complex, but in different apartments.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Abhinav and Shweta are in contact. Both of them stay in the same complex but different apartments." Both of them haven't clarified about the latest report yet!

After Shweta denied their reunion, Abhinav, who had been tight-lipped on the matter, has been spilling the beans on social media. He has been sharing a number of posts and raising fingers at the mother-daughter duo. Abhinav had shared a snapshot of Palak's chat messages and even questioned as to why she deleted her open letter (which, according to him, was reposted).

He also shared his son Reyaansh's video and said that he is willing to get arrested for his son's happiness. When Shweta lashed out at him for dragging Palak's name and asked him to stop as it's a harassment, he shared the snapshots of her comment and asked as to why she hasn't filed divorce yet.

A few reports even stated that Palak was the reason behind Shweta and Abhinav's split. But Abhinav called it, "Wrong News," and said it has nothing to do with Palak.

