Abhinav Shukla’s Friend Shalini Kapoor: People Hire Rakhi Sawant Only Because She Is Able To Raise TRP Of Show

Rakhi Sawant is ruling the Bigg Boss 14 house with her super entertaining personality and funny antics in the show. However, many times, the controversial diva crossed her limits and annoyed housemates as well as fans with her actions. Well, host Salman Khan has already bashed Rakhi for her actions during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He had even asked her to control herself or leave the show.

Amidst all, Abhinav Shukla's friend and Geet Hui Sabse Parayi co-star Shalini Kapoor shared her thoughts about Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with him. While commenting on his equation with the Main Hoon Na actress, Shalini said, "Rakhi Sawant is a total entertainer. People hire her only because she is able to raise the TRP of a show. Whatever she is doing to Abhinav, it is good for him. He is tactfully handling her and dodging her too whenever required. And I am sure as days go by, he will do great."

Shalini Kapoor thinks that Bigg Boss experience will change Abhinav Shukla for the better. The Qubool Hai actress further said, "So many people ask if he went inside for his wife Rubina Dilaik, but I really don't know what inspired him to be a part of Bigg Boss. But he is doing well in terms of reacting to situations, handling himself and Rubina and playing the game. I think this experience will change him for the better."

For the unversed, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan bashed Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for using harsh words against Rakhi Sawant. When Rakhi called him 'tharki' (pervert), the Aksar 2 actor had called her 'gandi aurat' (disgusting woman). After which, Rubina had thrown a bucket filled with soap water on the controversial diva.

