Abhinav Shukla Rescues Wife Rubina Dilaik By Disabling A Site Which Leaked Contact Details Of BB 14 Winner

Abhinav Shukla recently rescued his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik from the callers. The actor disabled a site that had leaked the contact details of Rubina and other celebrities. Abhinav took help from his engineer friend and disabled it. He informed about the same on his Twitter handle.

Abhinav Shukla tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Dont mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" (sic)

When Spotboye got in touch with Shukla, he revealed that there were some 100 contact numbers of celebrities on the site. He took this step after Rubina Dilaik started receiving random messages and calls from unknown people. Hence, he took help from his engineer friend and disabled the site in 3 days. The Aksar 2 actor also informed that if it doesn't help, he will file a complaint in the Cyber Crime wing.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, "Now if that guy tries to do it again, I will report it to cybercrime. Controlling such things is not in our control, but I know how to put technology to good use." Abhinav also thanked his fans who pointed out such a website and shared information about it with him. He feels blessed to have some awesome fans.

On the professional front, Abhinav Shukla will reportedly be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Dharma Productions venture. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Cezanne Khan.

