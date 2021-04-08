Abhinav Shukla, Karan Patel And Nakuul Mehta Express Disagreement With The Imposed Lockdown Restrictions

The Maharashtra government announced a partial lockdown on April 4 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown will continue till April 30 along with a complete shutdown on weekends and a few restrictions during weekdays have been imposed till 8 pm. When it comes to the entertainment industry, no shootings would be allowed during the weekends. However, the daily soaps can shoot for the rest five days.

Now, Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla has shared his opinion about the decision with SpotboyE. The actor said, "It's like history repeating itself within a year since the first lockdown. Lockdown is not a cure or a remedy for COVID, it's a way to slow the spread so that our medical machinery don’t collapse by sheet no of cases! But along with it lockdown slows the economy too, generates unemployment, creates disparity! If we (public and administration) haven’t learnt lessons from the first lockdown then we prove the adage right: “people who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

For the unversed, a lot of folks have expressed displeasure over the imposed restrictions and the partial lockdown. Yesterday, actors Karan Patel and Nakkul Mehta also took to their respective social media accounts to show their disagreement with the lockdown.

Karan Patel, who is known for sharing his views on social media, wrote about how actors, cricketers, politicians can continue to do their jobs, but it’s the common man who has to bear the brunt of the lockdown. The actor wrote in his Instagram stories, “Actors CAN continue to shoot for their projects. Cricketers CAN continue to play their matches, day or night. Politicians CAN hold rallies with thousands of people. States CAN conduct elections and expect you to come out to vote. BUT the common man cannot go to work. #Stupid and Outright senseless.”

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand, tweeted about the new rule of wearing a mask inside the car in Delhi even while driving alone. He retweeted the news story and wrote, "Political rallies-Not needed, Bollywood Awards Shows - Nah, Religious Gathering - No, Kumbh Mela-Defo not BUT ALONE IN CAR - YAAAS!!!!!"

ALSO READ: BB 14: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan & Others Have Lockdown Meeting On Video Call

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Is Upset Over Weekend Lockdown In Maharashtra; Says She Can’t Sit At Home