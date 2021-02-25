Aly Goni Celebrates Birthday With GF Jasmin Bhasin & Family; Actress Calls Him Her Hero (Video)

It's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni's birthday today (February 25). The Bigg Boss 14's fourth finalist celebrated his special day with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, family and friends in Kashmir. In a video shared by Aly on his Instagram story, the actor is seen cutting his birthday cake while his family and friends are cheering him by singing the birthday song. The actor looked dapper in a red and black three-piece suit.

His girlfriend Jasmin shared an adorable picture with Aly and wished him on his 30th birthday. She called him her hero while Aly called her his Laila.

Jasmin wrote, "Happy birthday my hero😘 This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love ❤️." To this, Aly replied, "Thank youuu meri Laila ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Aly's friends from the industry too wished the actor on his birthday. Meera Deosthale commented on Jasmin's post, "@alygoni happy happy birthday 😍🤗."

His YHM co-star Krishna Mukherjee shared a funny video and picture of him on her Instagram story and wished him. She called him 'Majnu'.

Arshi Khan shared a couple of pictures snapped with Aly and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday sher @alygoni. Khush reh abaad reh ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #arshikhan #sherukrishnagoni #alygoni #jasly."

Fans too trended #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni by sharing pictures and videos (VMs) on Twitter on his special day.

