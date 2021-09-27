Arjun Bijlani Pens Sweet Note After Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Credits His Wife & Son For Winning The Show

The highly awaited grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was held yesterday (September 26) on Colors TV. Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show.

The actor took to his social media account to credit his family for his success. He shared his excitement at the home front after he returned with the trophy whilst sharing some adorable pictures and penned a sweet note for his wife, Neha Swami and son Ayaan Bijlani.

He credited them for his and wrote, “My strength came from here …Without u guys it wouldn’t have been possible.. love love love .. #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi . BIWI SE DARR LAGTA HAI AUR BETA DARING HAI TOH DARR V DARE KI TROPHY TOH AANI THI” Check out the post below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which first premiered on July 17, concluded its journey this past weekend in a thrilling finale ceremony helmed by host Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, a few months ago but its finale was shot in Mumbai recently and the Top 5 contestants pitted against each other were Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari.

Arjun won the show and received the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh prize and a Maruti Swift car. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya came in second whilst Vishal Aditya Singh was named as the second runner-up of the show.