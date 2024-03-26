Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani Shoots For Close-Ups From Home Barely A Day After His Surgery

Arjun
Bijlani
Health
Update:
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti
has
always
kept
its
audience
glued
to
their
screens
with
its
interesting
storyline.
The
show
revolves
around
Shiv
and
Shakti,
played
by
Arjun
Bijlani
and
Nikki
Sharma
respectively.
In
the
recent
episodes,
viewers
got
to
watch
how
Shakti
is
doing
everything
in
her
power
to
save
Shiv
from
the
harm
that
Mandira
(Parineeta
Borthakur)
and
Keertan
(Gaurav
Wadhwa)
are
plotting
against
him.
Recently,
actor
Arjun
Bijlani
underwent
appendicitis
surgery.
The
actor
took
to
social
media
highlighting
the
importance
of
not
neglecting
niggling
pains
as
his
appendix
had
swollen
up
and
its
bursting
could
have
proven
fatal
if
not
attended
to
in
time.
Arjun's
dedication
towards
his
show
-
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti
can
be
seen
in
the
fact
that
he
did
not
want
the
team
to
suffer
because
of
him.
As
they
say,
the
show
must
go
on.
To
ensure
an
uninterrupted
flow
of
episodes
for
his
viewers,
the
hardworking,
dedicated
actor
shot
close-ups
from
his
home
barely
a
day
after
his
surgery.
He
has
even
resumed
shooting
for
limited
hours
on
the
sets.
Arjun
said,
"I
am
so
excited
to
be
back
on
the
sets
and
everyone
has
given
me
a
warm
welcome.
After
the
surgery,
I
had
to
spend
a
couple
of
days
in
the
hospital
and
take
it
slow
after
the
recovery.
I
am
really
grateful
to
the
people
who
took
time
off
from
their
busy
schedules
to
come
and
visit
me.
And
now,
I
am
very
happy
to
be
back
to
my
routine,
which
is
shooting
for
my
show.
I
believe
my
work
really
perks
me
up;
I
am
following
the
advice
of
my
doctor-
eating
light
food,
not
walking
too
much,
or
lifting
heavy
weights,
and
I
hope
I
get
back
to
action
in
full
swing."
He
also
adds
a
message
for
his
fans,
"I
strongly
urge
my
fans
not
to
ignore
their
health
concerns
as
something
that
you
put
away
as
minor
and
try
to
resolve
through
pain-killers
could
prove
to
be
potentially
hazardous
or
worse
still,
even
fatal."
While
Arjun
is
excited
about
resuming
his
shoot,
Shakti
is
going
to
lengths
to
keep
danger
away
from
her
family
and
loved
ones.
What
will
Mandira
do
now?
How
will
Shiv
and
Shakti
save
themselves
from
her
evil
plans?
To
know
more
tune
into
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti
as
it
airs
every
day
at
07:30
pm,
only
on
Zee
TV.