Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani Shoots For Close-Ups From Home Barely A Day After His Surgery

Arjun Bijlani Health Update: Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti has always kept its audience glued to their screens with its interesting storyline. The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma respectively. In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch how Shakti is doing everything in her power to save Shiv from the harm that Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) and Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) are plotting against him.

ARJUN BIJLANI HEALTH UPDATE

Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani underwent appendicitis surgery. The actor took to social media highlighting the importance of not neglecting niggling pains as his appendix had swollen up and its bursting could have proven fatal if not attended to in time.

Arjun's dedication towards his show - Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti can be seen in the fact that he did not want the team to suffer because of him. As they say, the show must go on. To ensure an uninterrupted flow of episodes for his viewers, the hardworking, dedicated actor shot close-ups from his home barely a day after his surgery. He has even resumed shooting for limited hours on the sets.

Shehzada Dhami New Show: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT, Actor Bags NEW Project On THIS Channel?

ARJUN BIJLANI RETURNS TO WORK BARELY A DAY AFTER SUEGERY

Lock Upp 2 Launch Date: Ekta Kapoor Confirms New Season; Reveals Tentative Premiere In Viral Video

Arjun said, "I am so excited to be back on the sets and everyone has given me a warm welcome. After the surgery, I had to spend a couple of days in the hospital and take it slow after the recovery. I am really grateful to the people who took time off from their busy schedules to come and visit me. And now, I am very happy to be back to my routine, which is shooting for my show. I believe my work really perks me up; I am following the advice of my doctor- eating light food, not walking too much, or lifting heavy weights, and I hope I get back to action in full swing."

He also adds a message for his fans, "I strongly urge my fans not to ignore their health concerns as something that you put away as minor and try to resolve through pain-killers could prove to be potentially hazardous or worse still, even fatal."

While Arjun is excited about resuming his shoot, Shakti is going to lengths to keep danger away from her family and loved ones. What will Mandira do now? How will Shiv and Shakti save themselves from her evil plans?

To know more tune into Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it airs every day at 07:30 pm, only on Zee TV.