Is Shaadi Mubarak Going Off-Air? Here's What Rati Pandey Has To Say!

Shaadi Mubarak has been in the news since its inception. The show that stars Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey in the lead roles, has been keeping the viewers engaged with the current kidnapping track of Preeti and Neel. However, recently, Manav tested positive for COVID-19, and also since several shows have shifted base out of Mumbai due to the lockdown, the show's shooting was stopped. There were speculations that the show might go off-air.

However, the producer Sumeet Mittal and the lead actress of the show Rati Pandey, have confirmed that the show is not going off-air and they are taking a break till May 1.

Rati Pandey was quoted by India Forum as saying, "It is just a rumour and we have taken a break since Manav has also fallen ill and nothing can go on without the hero. We were working on a storyline and we can't drift away from that. We haven't received any intimation from the producers but we are hoping to resume once the lockdown is over, probably from May 2."

The producer of the show Sumeet Mittal confirmed the development and revealed that Manav is currently in home quarantine. Since many sets have relocated to other cities, they have decided not to shift the base.

Sumeet was quoted by TOI as saying, "Manav is currently infected with Coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home. While many sets relocated to other cities, we felt that it was an amicable decision that we do not shift base and come back with fresh episodes after May 1. The situation is unpredictable right now and we can only pray that things get better soon. The decision was taken mutually with the channel."

