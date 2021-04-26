    For Quick Alerts
      Nikki Tamboli Pledges To Donate Her Plasma At A Government Hospital For The Needy COVID-19 Patients

      Earlier in March this year, Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up Nikki Tamboli had taken to her social media handle to inform her fans of her testing positive for COVID-19. Now after recovering from the same, she has pledged to donate her plasma for those still battling the virus. The actor also urged her fans to do the same.

      Nikki, during a live chat session on her social media handle, informed her fans that she will be donating plasma to those who cannot afford the same in a government hospital. She also urged those who have already recovered from the virus to do the same. She said, "As I have recovered and tested covid negative I am going to donate plasma in a government hospital to the patients who cannot afford it and who are in need of the same in these dark hours. My blood group is O positive and I will be donating my plasma in a government hospital for covid stricken patients. She also requested the ones who have recovered from covid to donate their plasma too."

      Apart from that, she also revealed to her fans that her brother who has been admitted to a hospital recently, has also tested positive for COVID-19. She asked everyone to take utmost care of themselves adding that the situation is extremely bad now. The actor further said, "My own brother who was recently admitted in a hospital has tested covid positive too. I am once again requesting everyone to take care of themselves. The situation out there is bad. Whenever my parents call me, I get scared what would be the news. I hope this covid battle ends super soon and please take care, everyone."

      Recently, Nikki gave a reply to a user who had taken a dig at her for calling out celebs vacationing and sharing pictures from exotic locales in the middle of a pandemic. The user had shared some pictures of Nikki being spotted at the airport and having her coffee indirectly labelling her as a hypocrite. However, Nikki Tamboli shut down the user by stating that she had gone for her shoot and not for a holiday, unlike some other celebs.

