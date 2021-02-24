Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Dancing To Roach Killa’s ‘Rubina Anthem’ Is A Treat For All Rubiholics

The fans of TV actor Rubina Dilaik were left overjoyed when she was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 14 on February 21, 2021. Rubina has been on a celebratory spree after victory on the show. Recently the actor also sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared a video of herself dancing away to the song, 'Rubina Anthem' which was crooned and composed by rapper Roach Killa.

For the unversed, Roach Killa had created the track dedicating it to Rubina Dilaik's badass and glorious stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The lyrics of the track depict the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor's feisty and powerful journey on the show. The 'Rubina Anthem' went on to receive immense love from all the fans of the actor. Talking about the video, Rubina can be seen dancing to the track and one cannot get over her lovely moves. She can be seen looking pretty in a printed black tee and white shorts which she has paired up with a bandana. The actor captioned the same stating, "Can't stop dancing, and can't stop loving. Your #bosslady is happy high on your love. Thank you all." Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and close friend, Nikki Tamboli was one of the first ones to react to the post. Rubina Dilaik recently enjoyed a victory bash with her husband Abhinav Shukla and close industry friends namely Shrishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Surveen Chawla, Hussain Kuwajerwala and others. The Choti Bahu actor had also received a grand welcome at her home wherein Abhinav and her family had decorated the residence to celebrate her winning moment. Rubina emerged as the winner of the show, taking home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 36 lakh while singer Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up. Nikki Tamboli was the second runner-up of the show while Aly Goni emerged as the third runner-up. Rakhi Sawant who was also one of the finalists chose to quit the show by taking Rs 14 lakh home.

Also Read: Aly Goni On His Equation With Rubina Dilaik: Our Friendship Is Beautiful

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Her Victory Bash With Abhinav Shukla, Shrishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar