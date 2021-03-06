Rubina Dilaik Receives Backlash From Netizens For Being Cold Towards Paparazzi, Fans Say ‘Itna Attitude’

Rubina Dilaik was recently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi as she was leaving for her shoot. Needless to say, the shutterbugs started clicking several pictures of the Bigg Boss 14 winner and also quipped some questions for her. However, Rubina did not answer any of their questions and continued walking without paying any heed to them.

Now, this behaviour of Rubina Dilaik has not gone down well with some of the netizens. Some of the fans started slamming the actor for being arrogant and full of attitude. Some of the netizens also accused the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor to have gained a lot of attitude and arrogance after winning the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Take a look at the video of the actor being approached by the shutterbugs and some of the comments with which she has been criticized for her stance.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's airport look, the actor opted for a stylish cream coloured knotted jumpsuit. She tied up her hair to a neat bun with a scarf like rubber-band and chose black glares for the look. The Choti Bahu actor completed the look with a yellow bag. Meanwhile, there have been rumours doing the rounds that the actor will soon be seen in a music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The song will be crooned by Asees Kaur. However, the actor is yet to confirm the same. There have also been speculations that Rubina along with her husband Abhinav Shukla has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about her winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik emerged victorious on the same after defeating singer Rahul Vaidya. The two were known to be at constant loggerheads during their stint on the show. Nikki Tamboli ended up as the second runner-up on the show while Aly Goni emerged as the third runner-up. Rakhi Sawant who was also one of the finalists on the show had chosen to quit the same, taking away the bag of Rs 14 lakh cash. It will be interesting to see if Rubina makes an announcement of her much-awaited project soon.

