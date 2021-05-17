Santoshi Maa Actor Micckie Dudaaney And Wife Richa Goyal Blessed With A Baby Girl

Actor Micckie Dudaaney and his wife Richa Goyal have become parents for the first time. The couple have blessed with a baby girl. An ecstatic Micckie shared the news with TOI and revealed that his wife was with her mother in Mumbai at the time of delivery. Meanwhile, the actor had recently left for Silvassa to shoot for his TV show, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.

Sharing the news, Micckie said, “I am ecstatic and over the moon to announce that I have become a proud father to a baby girl. She was born this morning. I was shooting in Silvassa when I received a call from my wife. I left immediately to be with her. I am glad that I reached on time. Our bundle of joy arrived an hour later.”

The actor then shared that he is yet to meet his wife. On being quizzed about deciding a name for the baby, Micckie said, “Both Richa and I have shortlisted two names each. I haven’t seen my wife yet. Once I am with her, we will zero in on the name. I can’t wait to meet my wife and celebrate the arrival of our daughter with her.”

He also revealed that he wants to make the most of his short break from work. The actor plans on being with his wife and daughter as he has to resume the shoot immediately. Micckie added, “I left a sequence midway. The production house was very cooperative and released me. We are shooting in challenging times. So, I am grateful to the production house. So, I plan to resume the shoot in a couple of days,”