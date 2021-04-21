Shantanu Maheshwari Tests Positive For COVID-19; Requests People Not To Step Out If Not Needed

Several celebrities, especially television actors have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest actor, who got infected with virus is Nach Baliye 9's Shantanu Maheshwari. The actor took to social media to inform his fans and well-wishers about the same and requested people to prioritise their health and not to step out if not needed.

He shared a note on his Instagram story that read as, "Hey guys, just wanted to inform you all that I was unwell a few days ago and initially tested negative, but after a second round of testing I have been detected positive. I am under home quarantine, taking all the necessary precautions and hoping to recover soon."

Appealing people to follow all protocols to keep themselves safe, he further wrote, "A sincere request to everybody to be mindful in these trying and testing times and prioritize your health and don't step out if not needed." Many are not getting hospital beds or oxygen, and celebrities took to social media to help them with helpline numbers and a few of them have even urged other celebrities who have recovered from the Coronavirus to donate plasma to the needed.

Meanwhile, many states have announced night curfew, weekend curfew and lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. They have asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and urged them not to leave the house if not necessary.

On the other hand, actors who are affected by the second wave of the virus are- Namish Taneja, Sachin Sharma, Sara Gurpal, Paridhi Sharma, Kajal Pisal and Vatsal Sheth to name a few.

