    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani Is NOT Replacing Nakuul Mehta. All You Need To Know About His Role

      By
      |
      Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 update: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's exit from Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama has become the talk of the show. After weeks of speculations, Nakuul Mehta finally confirmed that he has quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season two and won't be seen in the upcoming episodes. The news of his exit spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the ardent viewers upset.

      Amid the speculations about Nakuul Mehta's departure from BALH 2, gossip mills suggested that Nakuul Mehta would replace the Ishqbaaaz actor in the show. However, contrary to the rumours, the former Bigg Boss contestant is not playing the role of new Ram Kapoor. Yes, you read that right!

      Are you excited for the generation leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Will you miss watching Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the show? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

      Stay tuned for more telly updates.

      Comments

      MORE NAKUUL MEHTA NEWS

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X