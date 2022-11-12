Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Was A Part Of Two Big Reality Shows Including Marathi Bigg Boss

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 has been making news since its premiere on Colors TV last month. Many popular celebrities including Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Ankit Gupta among others are seen as participants on the show.

The current season is fetching much better numbers as compared to the last two seasons and fans are loving the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house.

While all contestants are trying their level best to stay in limelight, Shiv Thakare has been all over the headlines these days. The young lad has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 thanks to his friendship with Abdu Rozik and rivalry with Priyanka & Shalin.

Most recently, his physical fight with 'silbatta queen' Archana Gautam became the talk of the town. After the nasty showdown, Bigg Boss ejected Archana due to physical violence.

Did you know that he also featured in two big reality shows before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house? Let's take a look at the list of reality shows in which Shiv participated before Salman's show.