Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Hail Archana Gautam As She Takes A Stand Against Sajid Khan; Say ‘She Deserves To Win’

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam never fails to make the headlines. From her sudden eviction to her comeback, her oneliners and even her tantrums, everything about Archana grabs the eyeballs. You love her or you hate her, but you can't ignore her. Interestingly, Archana has been seen getting into arguments with the housemates every now and then. However, her recent tiff has made heads turn as she locked horns with Sajid Khan. This happened after she refused to do the duties assigned to her by captain Sajid Khan.

During their argument, Sajid Khan did threaten her about not messing up with him if she wants to be on Bigg Boss 16. Soon, Archana gave it back to him with a sharp comment and her unfazed, strong attitude won millions of hearts. Netizens have been all praises for her for taking a stand against Sajid and are of the opinion that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter user wrote, "Only #ArchanaGuatam has guts to talk with #SajidKhan otherwise all are family members...". Another Twitter user called Bigg Boss partial and wrote, "Hatts off #ArchanaGuatam I really think #BiggBoss16 partiality Kar Raha Hain". One of the users also tweeted, "#ArchanaIsTheBoss. Of course she is. Even Sajid got his mouth shut when #ArchanaGuatam took her stand against his superiority". Another user wrote about how other contestants are not standing against Sajid and tweeted, "Brilliantly playing #ArchanaGuatam. Say whatever you want,but whenever it comes to #SajidKhan All peoples in industry in house including #PriyankaChaharChoudhary don't have guts to take him on.They give him free pass.Only Queen #ArchanaGautam takes stand against him".

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will show the entire house ganging up against Archana as she refuses to follow captain Sajid's orders. The contestants including Sajid will be seen throwing her clothes in the garden. This isn't all. Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare will also be seen throwing her out of the bedroom. We wonder how Archana will react to the entire house going against her. Undoubtedly, the new episode of BB16 is coming up with some more masala.