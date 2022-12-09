Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Targets Tina Datta, Claims She Will DITCH Shalin Soon

Sreejita De has returned to Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. Her comeback made a few people happy, while many were quite upset. With the promos, it seems like Sreejita has closely followed the show and is well prepared to play the game better this time. As soon as Sreejita entered the BB house, she got involved in a war of words with her Uttaran co-star, Tina Datta.

She called Tina a 'cobra person with a black heart' and we see Tina sobbing and even requesting that Bigg Boss eliminate her from the show. Since then, Tina Datta has been trending as her fans have come out in support of her after the news of her being evicted from Salman Khan's show was released. As promised earlier, Sreejita has started targeting Tina and also revealed that the love the latter shows for Shalin Bhanot is fake.

In one of the conversations with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita tells her that she came to know through her common friends that Tina had once told them about how her friend's partner was super rich and that her family was loaded.

See the video here:-

"Then she (Tina) said that you should always find a guy who is super rich. So now I will ask Shalin that if you are fully loaded only then you stand a chance in Tina's life in the outside world. Otherwise, end it here. Tumhara toh katne waala hai bahar (she will ditch you)," Sreejita is seen telling Nimrit.

Social media is abuzz with the news of Tina Datta's elimination from Bigg Boss. However, reports say that she will be sent to the secret room. Meanwhile, after two weeks of no eliminations, the contestants who have been nominated are Tina, Sumbul, Nimrit, and MC Stan. The show makers have also released a new promo in which MC Stan is seen making requests for a voluntary exit, saying he doesn't feel happy inside the BB house. To which host Salman Khan replies, "Tu aaya tha, kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan (you had come with what mindset on the show). Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko ajha lagega kya (You have so many fans outside, they will say what kind of hero is this. Will you like it if they will call you a quitter)." We have to wait and see what happens next.