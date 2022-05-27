Domestic Help Killed Near Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Building; Actress Is Very Scared As She Stays Alone

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee stays alone in the city with her pet dog. Recently, Devoleena got very scared after learning about a shocking incident around her building. In an interview with ETimes TV, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress revealed that a domestic help in an adjacent building was killed by a man from the building's housekeeping staff. The lady's body was then dumped by him on the railway tracks.

While speaking about the incident, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened on the same premises where I live. After what has happened, I salute the cops for taking action so fast but I also feel that gated societies and all residential buildings should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring."

The actress further stated that Mumbai is a safe city, and she never felt unsafe in the city. However, after this incident, she has decided to be careful. She said, "I would not like to let any new person come into my apartment. It is quite scary. However, at the end of the day, I would like to say that Mumbai is a safe city for women."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants her mother to stay with her. Her mother is currently in Assam as Devo's brother is getting married soon. If her mother comes to Mumbai, she won't feel alone in the city.

Talking about Devoleena, she has a few projects in the pipeline. She is all set to feature in a short film with Renuka Shahane.