Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Handling Trolls; Shares Her Baby Plans

Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the Indian Film Industry. She has played pivotal roles in many films and appeared in several reality shows. In December 2020, she got married to Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar. In the past few months, Gauahar has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her life. She lost her father last year, and since then, she has been missing him during her good and bad days.

Gauahar Khan often faces a lot of hatred on social media for her opinions and choice of work. Netizens have trolled her several times, however, she always remained unaffected by it. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the Bigg Boss 7 winner opened up about handling trolls. She said, "If something needs to be put right, then I'll say that. If something doesn't need my attention and doesn't affect me, I will not react. There are things which need to be addressed and I don't want to brush it under the carpet. Then I say it. I always feel it is about how you say it, what you say and what message you are trying to put across. Ek zamana tha jab log kehte the aap ke ghar waale kya sochenge, phir aaya aapke neighbours kya sochenge, bolenge till then people were in your close proximity. These people trolls are faceless, identity-less, brainless, why do we have to prove them anything? The best thing that social media has made is block, you can't ruin your mental peace." (sic)

Ever since she got married to Zaid Darbar, the actress witnessed a positive change in the industry. She said that the industry is changing its approach towards married women and mothers. When asked about her baby plans, Gauahar Khan said that she wants to have a baby.

Gauahar Khan said, "I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn't see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family. We don't have any plans that we don't want to do for the next two years, three years, plus aisa bhi nahi hai that I have any pressure from in-laws or my mother. When God wills inshallah we will have a baby."

Talking about Gauahar Khan's career, the actress was last seen in the web series Bestseller. She is currently busy with several web projects and looking forward to entertain her fans with her work.