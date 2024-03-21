Gauahar Khan Son Name, First Pic: Bigg Boss 7 Winner Reveals Zeehan’s Face During Umrah With Hubby Zaid

Gauahar
Khan
Son
Viral
Photo:
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
Gauahar
Khan
and
her
husband
Zaid
Darbar
have
unveiled
the
face
of
their
son
Zehaan
from
Mecca,
where
they
undertook
the
pilgrimage
of
Umrah.
The
actress
took
to
Instagram
to
share
both
a
photo
and
a
video
of
their
son.
GAUAHAR
KHAN
SHARES
SON
ZEEHAN'S
FIRST
PIC
REVEALING
HIS
FACE
Alongside
the
picture,
Gauahar
Khan
penned,
"Just
wanted
to
give
our
little
prince'
first
Salaam
to
the
world
from
the
house
of
the
Almighty!
May
he
be
pleased
with
our
SonShine!
Ameen.
Our
Zehaan
(heart
and
world
emojis).
Request
for
continued
positivity,
love,
and
blessings
for
him.
Lots
of
love."
In
the
viral
photo,
Gauahar
and
Zaid
are
seen
cradling
their
son,
while
the
video
captures
Zehaan
smiling
for
the
camera.
Fans
flooded
the
post's
comments
section
with
love
and
blessings
for
the
adorable
toddler.
One
fan
couldn't
help
but
notice
the
striking
resemblance
between
Gauahar
and
Zehaan,
while
others
showered
well-wishes
on
the
family.
Earlier,
Gauahar
and
Zaid
had
shared
glimpses
of
their
son's
joyful
moments
during
their
visit
to
the
holy
site,
capturing
heartfelt
emotions
as
they
witnessed
Zehaan's
awe-inspired
reactions.
Zaid
reflected
on
the
profound
experience
of
observing
his
son's
innocent
gestures
towards
Masjid
al
Nabawi
for
the
first
time.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Gauahar
Khan
exchanged
wedding
vows
with
veteran
music
composer
Ismail
Darbar's
elder
son
and
social
media
influencer
Zaid
Darbar
on
December
25.
2020.
According
to
reports,
the
happily-married
couple
has
an
age
difference
of
six
years,
with
Gauahar
Khan
being
the
older
one.
Since
she
celebrated
her
40th
birthday
in
August
last
year,
Zaid
is
likely
to
be
34-years-old.
GAUAHAR
KHAN
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
On
May
10,
2023,
Gauahar
Khan
gave
birth
to
son
Zeehan
and
was
on
a
maternity
break.
However,
she
returned
to
work
as
was
last
seen
as
a
host
alongside
Rithvik
Dhanjani
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
which
ended
last
month.
However,
she
is
yet
to
announce
her
next
project.
Isn't
Zeehan
looking
super-cute
in
the
viral
pic?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.