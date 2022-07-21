Is Baar, Kya Aap Hai Davedaar? Sony TV’s Indian Idol Auditions Reach Mumbai!
Sony
Entertainment
Television's
Indian
Idol
is
one
of
the
most
prestigious
and
sought-after
singing
reality
shows
on
Indian
Television,
which
has
given
wings
to
many
aspiring
singers
on
a
national
platform.
The
show
that
premiered
in
2004
has
given
the
nation
wondrous
voices
like
Salman
Ali
(winner
of
Season
10),
Sunny
Hindustani
(winner
of
Season
11),
and
the
most
recent
winner
of
Season
12,
Pawandeep
Rajan,
who
took
the
nation
by
storm
with
his
melodious
voice.
Indian Idol aura has started spreading to various cities! Continuing the journey, auditions in Mumbai will take place on 24th July at Nahar International School, Nahar's Amrit Shakti, Complex, Chandivali Farm Road, Off Saki Vihar road, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400072 from 8:00 AM onwards. Post Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow auditions, the channel has further planned a robust multi-city audition series that will traverse across the country. Calling out to all the young, energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot at a center nearest to them in cities like - Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi.
Talking about the auditions, Pawandeep Rajan, one of the most versatile singers and recent winner of Indian Idol S12 gets nostalgic about his journey from being a singer to achieving fame in India and becoming a nationwide-recognised talent.
He shares, "I have always wanted to be a singer and have been playing tabla since I was 2 and a half years old. A prestigious platform like Indian Idol has helped me fulfil my dreams and turn them into reality. I have learnt everything about music on this show. During the auditions, I remember that Sawai Bhatt had auditioned before me, and I never thought that I would be able to make it this far with such talented singers competing against me. Indian Idol as a platform has always surprised me from the audition stage to being a winner. I can never thank this platform enough for making me who I am today. I have earned myself a singer's identity and my family huge respect. So, I urge everyone to please go for the auditions in Mumbai on 24th July, as you too can be the next davedaar!"
Is baar, kya aap hai #IdolKeDavedaar? Be sure to participate in the auditions and get ready to become the country's next Indian Idol.