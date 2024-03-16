EXCLUSIVE! Anjana Padmanabhan Reflects on her Journey from Indian Idol 14 to Overcoming Challenges

Indian
Idol
14
finale:
Anjana
Padmanabhan,
the
remarkable
voice
that
enthralled
audiences
on
Indian
Idol
and
secured
a
spot
in
the
top
5,
opens
up
about
her
journey,
shedding
light
on
the
hurdles
she
faced
and
conquered
along
the
way.
Reflecting
on
her
Indian
Idol
experience,
she
expresses
profound
gratitude
for
the
invaluable
lessons
she
gleaned
from
mentors,
co-contestants,
and
judges.
"I
think
my
best
experience
about
being
part
of
Indian
Idol
is
how
much
I
learned
from
the
mentors,
co-contestants,
and
the
feedback
of
the
judges
during
the
process," she
shares.
"This
learning
experience
has
helped
me
grow
as
an
artist,
and
it's
honestly
been
the
best
experience."
However,
her
journey
wasn't
without
its
challenges.
Like
many
aspiring
artists,
she
grappled
with
the
delicate
balance
between
pursuing
education
and
nurturing
her
passion
for
music.
"Every
artist
has
challenges
in
their
life,
and
for
me,
one
of
the
most
challenging
things
was
to
juggle
between
education
and
music," she
reveals.
"So
there
were
times
when
my
exam
schedules
would
clash
with
my
recordings
and
concerts.
In
fact,
I
was
giving
college
exams
during
Indian
Idol
as
well.
Some
days
were
really
challenging
because
both
things
were
crucial;
education
and
music."
Despite
the
daunting
task
of
managing
academic
commitments
alongside
her
burgeoning
music
career,
Anjana's
commitment
shone
through.
Through
diligent
time
management
and
unwavering
determination,
she
navigated
through
the
tumultuous
waters,
emerging
victorious
on
both
fronts.
"So
that
has
been
very
challenging,
but
with
the
help
of
time
management,
I
was
able
to
manage
things
out
eventually," she
affirms.
Anjana's
journey
serves
as
a
beacon
of
inspiration,
reminding
aspiring
artists
that
with
perseverance,
dedication,
and
a
steadfast
resolve,
even
the
most
formidable
challenges
can
be
overcome.
As
she
continues
to
carve
her
path
in
the
music
industry,
her
story
stands
as
a
testament
to
the
power
of
resilience
and
the
pursuit
of
one's
passion
against
all
odds.