Naagin 6: Akash Jagga Replaces Arjit Taneja; Actor Talks About His Role In The Show

Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, will be replacing Arjit Taneja in Naagin 6. The former will be taking over the role of Farishta in the Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal-starrer supernatural show. Recently, he talked about entering the show and about his role.

Talking about his entry, Akash said that he is excited and is happy to have gotten a chance to work with Ekta Kapoor again. This is their second collaboration after Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. He also added that he knows only Teja and Simba in the show, but is looking forward to breaking the ice with his other co-actors.

Akash was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I have not seen the show before, but to be honest, I am very excited to be part of this show because it has so much buzz, about it and enjoys a massive fan following. So many people I know are ardent followers of the show. Joining an existing show half way is always tough, more so if you are replacing a popular actor. Comparisons are inevitable."The actor mentioned that he has started shooting for the show a few days back. He said that since there was little time for preparation, he simply followed the director's and writer's directions.

Talking about his character, he said, "My character, Farishta, will be different from the characters I have played in the past, so it's challenging as well for me. For the first time people will see me in a supernatural show. As an actor, I am sure I will bring something new to the table, so that it excites the audience. I am sure the audience will like me, I have faith in the makers."